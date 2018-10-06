HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Baby Verlander made a surprise appearance during Game 2 of the ALDS.
Kate Upton showed off her growing baby bump behind home plate to support the 'Stros.
Upton was flanked by Astros legends Craig Biggio, Nolan Ryan and Jeff Bagwell as the Astros defeated the Indians, 3-1, to take a 2-0 series lead.
Just last month, the Astros wives and girlfriends held a pink baby shower for Upton as she nears her due date.
