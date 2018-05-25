SPORTS

Ayesha Curry says heckling Rockets fan 'bumped' her in 'pregnant belly'

Ayesha Curry, the pregnant wife of Warriors star Stephen Curry, was involved in an incident with a heckling Houston Rockets fan that was partially caught on camera. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Ayesha Curry, the pregnant wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, was involved in an incident with a heckling Houston Rockets fan that was partially caught on camera.

Twitter user HoustonCorey713 posted video of Curry's response after the incident and said, in part, "HEY SAVE THAT SALT FOR YOUR S***** COOKING SHOW!!"

Curry says the man bumped her in her 8-month-pregnant belly and said, "Doesn't losing feel like getting punched in the gut?"

She says the man continued to follow and taunt her with his camera. "I should've got him in the face instead of saving his life by removing the cigarette he was swinging around in my face," she tweeted, adding that she wished there was full footage of the incident.



Twitter user Jose Camargo, who appears to be the Rockets fan involved in the incident, responded to her tweet. According to Camargo, he never bumped her and immediately apologized once he saw that she was pregnant. He says the comment was never made toward her or the team.

sportsAyesha Currystephen currypregnancypregnant womantwitternba playoffsGolden State Warriorsu.s. & worldcaught on cameraHouston RocketsHouston
