BATON ROUGE, Lousiana -- A senior gymnast from Auburn University will no longer compete after a devastating injury.Samantha Cerio broke both of her legs during a floor routine at Regionals in Baton Rouge.She is an aerospace engineering major expecting to graduate in May. After graduation, she will work for Boeing in Seattle.After the ordeal, Cerio took to her Instagram account acknowledging the event as her last."It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned," her post stated.