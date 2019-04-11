Atlanta Braves players trapped in elevator after Colorado Rockies game

DENVER, Colorado (KTRK) -- Well, this is no way to celebrate a win.
Hours after the Atlanta Braves defeated the Colorado Rockies 7-1 in Denver on Tuesday, some of the players ended up stuck in a hotel elevator.
Video shows the moments they were finally freed, running out of the elevator cheering like it's a game tunnel.
It appears no one was hurt, but if they did need to regroup, they had at least had a solid day to recover. Their game Wednesday night was postponed due to the weather.
