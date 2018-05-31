SPORTS

Astros unveil new mural honoring city's support of team at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros unveiled a special mural before taking on the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on Thursday.

The mural is designed and painted by artist Alex Roman Jr. and two students from the Art Institute of Houston.

The artwork tells the story of the city's support of the Astros over the years and pays homage to Houston street art.

The mural unveiling is in Home Run Alley near center field.

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosmural artsartHouston
