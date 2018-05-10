MOTHER'S DAY

Astros to wear pink hats at next game in honor of Mother's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros to wear pink hats at next game in honor of Mother's Day (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Astros are switching up their gear to celebrate mothers this weekend.

The team will wear pink hats on Sunday in honor of Mother's Day.

Fans can purchase this special edition hat online at MLB Shop.

In addition, the World Series champs announced they will be giving out a free floppy summer hat.


RELATED: Mother's Day 2018 freebies and deals
EMBED More News Videos

Mother's Day freebies

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosmother's dayworld seriesbaseballHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MOTHER'S DAY
FBI searching landfill for missing mother
Good Samaritan tackles suspect after elderly women assaulted
James Harden's mother gives back to single parents in Houston
Astros moms throw out first pitch on Mother's Day
Terminally ill mom watches son graduate in bedside ceremony
More mother's day
SPORTS
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News