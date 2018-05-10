Mother's Day 2018 freebies and deals

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Mother's Day is right around the corner and there are plenty of freebies that you can treat mom to on her special day!
If you still need a last-minute gift for mom, Walgreens is offering multiple discounts on photos for mom.
Want to take mom out for lunch? On Sunday, Pluckers will be offering a free meal for moms. The only thing moms have to do is take a photo with their son or daughter and post it to social media using the hashtag #Pluckers. When the photo is posted, show it to a server to receive your free meal.
If your mom wants to enjoy some fun in the sun on Sunday, moms get in free at Schlitterbahn- with the purchase of one admission ticket.