HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you haven't seen the video of Alex Bregman and Justin Verlander doing the #InMyFeelingsChallenge, it's pretty clear the two and George Springer flew private together to Washington D.C. for the All-Star Game.
Jose Altuve decided to take a different route than his teammates. While the rest of team made the trip a little earlier, Altuve hopped the charter flight with the team coaches and front office staff.
His wife, Nina, documented the flight on her Instagram. Altuve passed time on the flight by reading a book and snoozed it out holding his daughter, who are basically the same person.
