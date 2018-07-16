SPORTS

Jose Altuve's wife shares adorable comparison photos of their daughter

Jose Altuve's wife shared these adorable side-by-side photos of her husband and daughter. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who do you think Jose Altuve's daughter resembles the most?

It's no surprise that kids sometimes look a lot more like their mothers than their fathers, or vise versa.

But Houston Astros' Jose Altuve's wife, Giannina Altuve, believes their daughter Melanie resembles her father more than her.

Giannina took Instagram to post side by side images of Melanie and her father with the question "¿porque Melanie se parece a su papá y no a mí?" (Why does Melanie look like her dad and not me?)

From the cheeky smile to the tongue out, Melanie is the spitting image of her father and we can't help but gush about the cuteness overload!
