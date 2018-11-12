SPORTS

Astros slugger Jose Altuve spotted at Starbucks following knee surgery

Jose Altuve was spotted out and about as he recovers from his recent knee surgery.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was spotted over the weekend getting his caffeine boost.

Eyewitness News viewer Jessica Pantoja-Adams spotted the 'Stros slugger at Starbucks inside of Barnes & Noble on West Gray Street in the River Oaks Shopping Center.

She says Altuve was out and about while his daughter attended story time inside the store.

RELATED: Jose Altuve and Tony Kemp go shopping at H.E.B.

But while Pantoja-Adams was understandably nervous, Altuve's cool demeanor eased the encounter.

"I was so nervous that I couldn't get my camera to work," she said. "He took it out of my hand and said, 'Here, why don't you let me take the picture?'"

RELATED: Jose Altuve takes selfie with Astros fan at H.E.B.

But most importantly, she says Altuve was limping and walking slow as he recovers from recent knee surgery.

Get well soon, Altuve!
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBstarbucksHouston
