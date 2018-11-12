Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was spotted over the weekend getting his caffeine boost.Eyewitness News viewer Jessica Pantoja-Adams spotted the 'Stros slugger at Starbucks inside of Barnes & Noble on West Gray Street in the River Oaks Shopping Center.She says Altuve was out and about while his daughter attended story time inside the store.But while Pantoja-Adams was understandably nervous, Altuve's cool demeanor eased the encounter."I was so nervous that I couldn't get my camera to work," she said. "He took it out of my hand and said, 'Here, why don't you let me take the picture?'"But most importantly, she says Altuve was limping and walking slow as he recovers from recent knee surgery.Get well soon, Altuve!