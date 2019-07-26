Sports

Thank you, Great White: Astros trade Tyler White to Dodgers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the MLB trade deadline a week away, the Astros have began to make roster moves.

The Astros traded first baseman Tyler White to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who they faced in the 2017 World Series, in return for minor league pitcher Andre Scrubb.

White was drafted in the 33rd round of the MLB Draft in 2016. His best season with the Astros came in 2018, where he finished with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs.

He had three HRs and 21 RBI this season before ultimately being shipped to Los Angeles.

The Astros thanked the "Great White" for his time with the organization with a tribute video on Twitter.



White also took to Instagram to thank the organization and his teammates, mentioning they were like family and bettered his career.



Scrubb was with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers at the time of the trade. He has a record of 6-1 this season with a 2.45 ERA in 29 appearances.

