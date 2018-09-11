EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4043242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Doctors seeing spike in contagious hand, foot and mouth disease as school returns in Houston

The Houston Astros, who are currently in Detroit for a three-game series, sent relief pitcher Brad Peacock home after he was diagnosed with Enterovirus, or what's better known as hand, foot and mouth disease.The contagious illness is common among small children but still possible in adults.Doctors say the illness can cause sores, sometimes painful, in or on the mouth and on the hands and feet. The illness usually doesn't last more than a week or so.Several clubhouses in Major League Baseball have been plagued with hand, foot and mouth disease.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises you can lower your risk of being infected by washing your hands often with soap and water, disinfecting dirty surfaces and soiled items and avoiding close contact, such as kissing, hugging, or sharing eating utensils or cups with infected persons.Peacock last pitched Sept. 6 in a home victory vs. the Minnesota Twins. He threw one inning with 15 pitches during his appearance.