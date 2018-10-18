Game 5 of the ALCS has been a pitchers' duel to start.The Astros sent Game 1 starter Justin Verlander to the mound, who easily cruised through the first two innings.But the Red Sox struck first in the third inning on a home run to left field by J.D. Martinez, giving Boston the early 1-0 lead.Hopes of a comeback continued to unravel in the sixth inning.After hits from Mitch Moreland and Ian Kinsler, Red Sox outfielder Rafael Devers hit a 3-run homer to extend Boston's advantage to 4-0.Houston eventually got on the board in the seventh inning after a solo home run by Marwin Gonzalez.But at the end, Houston couldn't get any baserunners in, and the Boston Red Sox eliminate the Astros with a 4-1 final.