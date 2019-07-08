Houston Astros

Jake Marisnick issues apology after home plate collision

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There is controversy surrounding the home plate collision between Jake Marisnick and Jonathan Lucroy Sunday afternoon.

It was a 10-10 game in the bottom of the 8th inning as George Springer flied out to left field. Marisnick tagged third base and headed for home plate, where Lucroy slid over to block Marisnick and the collision occurred.

Marisnick was initially ruled safe by officiating and the score was set to be 11-10, Astros. But after the play was sent to the replay booth, the call was overturned and Marisnick was ruled out, leaving the score at 10-10.

The game would finish with George Springer hitting a walk-off single to give the Astros an 11-10 victory in the bottom of the 10th.

Shortly after the game, Marisnick took to Twitter and issued an apology to Lucroy, hoping for the best. Lucroy was taken to a local hospital and checked for a possible concussion and nose fracture. Immediately after the collision, Marisnick rushed to check on Lucroy as both seemed to be shaken up by the event.



Other Astros players took to Twitter and showed support for both Lucroy and Marisnick.





No further update has been provided on Lucroy's condition. He was carted off the field after the collision.
