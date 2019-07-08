Jake Marisnick issues apology after home plate collision

Through my eyes I thought the play was going to end up on the outside of the plate. I made a split second decision at full speed to slide head first on the inside part of the plate. That decision got another player hurt and I feel awful. I hope nothing but the best for @JLucroy20 — Jake Marisnick (@JSMarisnick) July 8, 2019

You did NOTHING wrong my man. You made your best call in a split second. We all hope #Lucroy is okay! No one is in this game to hurt anyone and you are as clean/hard working as they come. It was clear you were about to dive left for a slide pre collision. It was a baseball play. https://t.co/OE0QukPMUM — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) July 8, 2019

First off our thoughts are with @JLucroy20 .. praying for a speedy recovery. In no way shape or form is Jake a dirty player. Jake was trying to score and they colided because they both decided to go inside and it was to late. The decision on where to slide is so last second... — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) July 8, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There is controversy surrounding the home plate collision between Jake Marisnick and Jonathan Lucroy Sunday afternoon.It was a 10-10 game in the bottom of the 8th inning as George Springer flied out to left field. Marisnick tagged third base and headed for home plate, where Lucroy slid over to block Marisnick and the collision occurred.Marisnick was initially ruled safe by officiating and the score was set to be 11-10, Astros. But after the play was sent to the replay booth, the call was overturned and Marisnick was ruled out, leaving the score at 10-10.The game would finish with George Springer hitting a walk-off single to give the Astros an 11-10 victory in the bottom of the 10th.Shortly after the game, Marisnick took to Twitter and issued an apology to Lucroy, hoping for the best. Lucroy was taken to a local hospital and checked for a possible concussion and nose fracture. Immediately after the collision, Marisnick rushed to check on Lucroy as both seemed to be shaken up by the event.Other Astros players took to Twitter and showed support for both Lucroy and Marisnick.No further update has been provided on Lucroy's condition. He was carted off the field after the collision.