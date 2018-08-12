EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3677157" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astros' Alex Bregman said he's focusing on learning Spanish to help break communication barriers.

It was a huge turnout as wrapped around a store as they waited in line to meet Astros' Alex Bregman.Some fans began lining up as early as 5:30 a.m. Sunday at the Fiesta on 2323 Wirt Road to be able to meet the clutch-hitting third baseman.Those who attended had the opportunity to take a photo and get an autograph from Bregman.During an interview with ABC13, Bregman said it was an "honor to come out (here) and be able to spend time with fans in Houston."