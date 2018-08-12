SPORTS

Astros fans out in full to meet and greet with Houston Astros Alex Bregman

Hundreds of fans stood in line to get the chance to meet Houston Astros' Alex Bregman.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was a huge turnout as wrapped around a store as they waited in line to meet Astros' Alex Bregman.

Some fans began lining up as early as 5:30 a.m. Sunday at the Fiesta on 2323 Wirt Road to be able to meet the clutch-hitting third baseman.

Those who attended had the opportunity to take a photo and get an autograph from Bregman.

During an interview with ABC13, Bregman said it was an "honor to come out (here) and be able to spend time with fans in Houston."

RELATED: Alex Bregman learns Spanish to better communicate with Astros teammates

Astros' Alex Bregman said he's focusing on learning Spanish to help break communication barriers.

