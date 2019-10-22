Astros fans taunted in NY say there's no hard feelings

Especially since the incident ultimately led them to the first game of the World Series.
After receiving tons of apologies on social media from New York fans, Cruz Arcia, Jr., Nathan Rocha and Kristina Contreras say they have no hard feelings.
Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who contacted Acia on Twitter, responded to a video of the trio being protected by security as they exited the stands. He then offered them free tickets to the first game of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday.
ABC13 spoke with the group of friends before the game and they say they're using this as a learning experience.
So what advice does the trio have for other fans that may come across some aggressive Nationals fans?
"Just enjoy yourself," they said. "Have fun. This is a once in a lifetime experience."
