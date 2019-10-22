Sports

Astros fans taunted in NY say there's no hard feelings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The three Astros fans who were heckled by some overly aggressive Yankees fans during Game 5 of the ALDS say they are holding no grudges.

Especially since the incident ultimately led them to the first game of the World Series.

READ MORE: Lance McCullers Jr. offers WS tickets to fans taunted in NY

EMBED More News Videos

After the fans were taunted in New York, McCullers wants the fans to enjoy a World Series game on him.



After receiving tons of apologies on social media from New York fans, Cruz Arcia, Jr., Nathan Rocha and Kristina Contreras say they have no hard feelings.

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who contacted Acia on Twitter, responded to a video of the trio being protected by security as they exited the stands. He then offered them free tickets to the first game of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday.

ABC13 spoke with the group of friends before the game and they say they're using this as a learning experience.

So what advice does the trio have for other fans that may come across some aggressive Nationals fans?

"Just enjoy yourself," they said. "Have fun. This is a once in a lifetime experience."

ALSO: Meet 'Nervously Excited Astros Fan'

EMBED More News Videos

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers reached out to the fan on Twitter and said, "If we make the World Series, just pick a game and I'll get you a ticket."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astrosviral videobuzzworthynew york yankeesyankee stadiumgood newsviral
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros exec 'embarrassed' over celebration of closer Osuna
14 Astros players making their World Series debut
Astros fan gets Jose Altuve's name tattooed after game-winning HR
Saint Arnold makes World Series bet with DC beer house
Bus monitor gets 2 life sentences for molesting children
Residents say squatters are taking over abandoned unit
Astros T-shirt showing full World Series roster out now
Show More
Young cancer fighter to meet Jose Altuve before World Series game
Man douses himself in gasoline near World Trade Center: Police
Monsignor accused in woman's sex assault won't be charged
Oscar De La Hoya accused of sexual assault, denies allegations
Baby born by candlelight in laundry room during Dallas tornado
More TOP STORIES News