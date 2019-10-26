Astros fan believes egg cleansing will bring them victory

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Any spare eggs in the kitchen?One Houston Astros fan made an attempt to rid the team of negative energy by performing an old Mexican tradition: an egg cleansing.Aracely Sanchez posted a video of her husband moving an egg in the shape of a cross over an Astros jersey the day before Game 3.Sanchez says her husband did the same egg cleansing for the Cowboys after they played the Jets, then they went on to win the next game against the Eagles.This is an old Mexican tradition where someone recites a prayer with the egg and then drops it in water.