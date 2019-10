Astrodome's organist from the 80s still tickles the ivories

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the Houston Astros prepare for the World Series, one of the team's biggest fans is rooting for a win.Jim Connors was the Astros organist back in the 1980s in the Astrodome."It's always just that little extra hokey organ music as I call it, just that sound that's part of the smells, the traditions, the popcorn, the peanuts, crackerjack and hotdog...just part of the whole atmosphere," he explained.Baseball was different back then."If I didn't show up in a coat and tie or at least a shirt and tie, I don't know that I would have gotten written up, but it was just expected," Connors said.The Astros no longer have a live organist, and Connors now spends his time performing and teaching music.You can learn more about him at JimPlaysMusic.com