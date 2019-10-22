Astrodome's organist from the 80s still tickles the ivories

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the Houston Astros prepare for the World Series, one of the team's biggest fans is rooting for a win.
Jim Connors was the Astros organist back in the 1980s in the Astrodome.
"It's always just that little extra hokey organ music as I call it, just that sound that's part of the smells, the traditions, the popcorn, the peanuts, crackerjack and hotdog...just part of the whole atmosphere," he explained.
Baseball was different back then.
"If I didn't show up in a coat and tie or at least a shirt and tie, I don't know that I would have gotten written up, but it was just expected," Connors said.
The Astros no longer have a live organist, and Connors now spends his time performing and teaching music.
You can learn more about him at JimPlaysMusic.com.
