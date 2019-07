Your 2019 5A state champs!!! Wow!! Congrats ladies!!! pic.twitter.com/SDJIWyR1BP — Wildcats: Next Level (@AHSNextLevel) June 1, 2019

2019 5A STATE CHAMPS!!! 💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/qN4aeC1QAw — Ladycat Softball (@angletonsb) June 1, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Angleton High School Ladycats softball team won the UIL Class 5A state softball championship in Austin Saturday.The team beat Corpus Christi's Calallen High School 8-1.Angleton is now the second Houston area team to win state.