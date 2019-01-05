SPORTS

Texans' former star Andre Johnson tosses starting game toss

Top five reasons why Andre Johnson should be in the Hall of Fame.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texans fans received a special surprise when former wide receiver appeared at the game against the Colts for the coin toss.

Since retiring two years ago, the Texans' honorary captain Andre Johnson says he splits his time between Houston and South Florida. He also remains close friends with DeAndre Hopkins.

Johnson says he also enjoying his retirement and being a dad.

