Sports

J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai donate $350,000 to Houston Food Bank

By Sarah Barshop
HOUSTON -- Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai, have donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

Their donation will provide more than one million meals for those in need. The Houston Food Bank has been preparing quarantine food kits in the event of closures due to coronavirus cases in Houston.

According to the Houston Food Bank website, the organization distributes hunger relief in 18 southeast Texas counties.

After Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston area in 2017, Watt started a fundraiser to aid those affected by the flooding. The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund raised $41.6 million.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has also donated to the Houston Food Bank, contributing 1,000 quarantine kits.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsespnnewsjj watthouston texansnfl
Copyright © 2020 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about the 30 Houston-area coronavirus cases
Stormy cold front could wash the oak pollen away
3 killed in separate hit-and-run crashes across Houston area
Klein ISD musicians sing it out on Twitter while school's closed
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
Family celebrates woman's 100th birthday outside nursing home
TN brothers buy 18K bottles of hand sanitizer to turn profit
Show More
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be in Houston soon
Woman in her 30s shot, 3-year-old ran to get help
Waller Co. launches emergency services delivery program
Digital Deal of the Day
Houston responds to rumors of bar and restaurant closures
More TOP STORIES News