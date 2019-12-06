South Houston 8th grader dedicates his pro dreams to fallen brother

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After the loss of his brother, Kam'Ron Webb has set out on a mission to honor him athletically and academically.Webb doesn't look like an eighth grader, and he certainly doesn't play like one for South Houston Intermediate student.Webb is an excellent student and exceptional athlete. Not to mention, he dominates on both the basketball court and the football field.While Webb has always been a star athlete, this year, there is a different focus and motivation.In February, Webb lost his brother Sterling."We loved each other, we would fight, but [we] always [made] up," expressed Webb. "Everything I do is for him."Even though Webb is only in the eighth grade, his sights are set on the NFL or the NBA, and he has a message for everyone: "I'm next."