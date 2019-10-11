Sports

Need a place to catch the Astros? Top bars to watch the ALCS across Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've been searching for a place to watch the Astros in the ALCS, we've got you covered.

Our partners at CultureMap have done some digging and came up with the eight best bars to watch playoff games.

Those locations include:

1. Lucky's Pub
2. West Alabama Ice House
3. Little Woodrow's (EaDo)
4. Kirby Ice House
5. Little Woodrow's (Midtown)

You can see the full list on CultureMap's website.

