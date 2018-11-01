7 Astros players that will become free agents this offseason

Reset or reload? That's the question the Houston Astros will be asking themselves this offseason.Seven 'Stros are up for free agency this winter, and the organization must decide to either reset with new free agents or reload with their familiar faces.The 34-year-old reliever posted a career-best 1.86 ERA last year, striking out 42 batters in 38 2/3 innings.Another 'Stros stud last year. Morton posted career-bests in win percentage (.833) and ERA (3.15) on his way to his first ever All-Star selection.2018 saw Keuchel decline a bit, but was still a serviceable pitcher on Houston's staff. The 30-year-old southpaw went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA in 34 starts.His 2018 numbers were more in line with his average, after a stellar 2017. Though Gonzalez only hit .247 with 16 home runs and 68 RBIs, his postseason heroics with the bat and on the field will definitely factor in his 'Stros future.It wasn't a great year for the Astros' primary designated hitter. In 128 games, Gattis batted .226 while hitting 25 home runs and driving in 78 runs. With McCann's departure, Gattis could still retain value as a backup catcher, but there are other priorities.The writing may already be on the wall for relief pitcher Will Harris. Despite a 5-3 regular season record and 3.49 ERA, Harris found himself left off the Astros roster for the ALCS. Harris has a team option of $5.5 million.Acquired mid-season from the Los Angeles Angels, Maldonado was excellent behind the plate defensively for the 'Stros. Unfortunately, his offense still leaves a lot to be desired after batting .091 in the playoffs.