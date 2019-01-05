EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4987652" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What to know if you're thinking about buying Houston Texans playoff tickets.

Rapperis set to be the Saturday night, Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts, AFC Wildcard game half-time performer.Flo Rida, born Tramar Lacel Dillard, is a Florida native rapper and producer.He is most commonly known for his 2008 debut single- "Low" from his studio album Mail on Sunday. The song spent 10 consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with over six million digital downloads.The 39-year-old graduated from Miami Carol City Senior High School in 1998. He then went on to study international business management at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas for two months and attended Barry University for two months.Flo Rida also has a twin sister, and is the only son of his parents among eight children.The match-up begins at 3:35pm at NRG Stadium.