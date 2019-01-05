SPORTS

What to know about today's halftime performer, Flo Rida

EMBED </>More Videos

Flo Rida to perform at Saturday's halftime show.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rapper Flo Rida is set to be the Saturday night, Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts, AFC Wildcard game half-time performer.

Flo Rida, born Tramar Lacel Dillard, is a Florida native rapper and producer.

He is most commonly known for his 2008 debut single- "Low" from his studio album Mail on Sunday. The song spent 10 consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with over six million digital downloads.



The 39-year-old graduated from Miami Carol City Senior High School in 1998. He then went on to study international business management at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas for two months and attended Barry University for two months.

Flo Rida also has a twin sister, and is the only son of his parents among eight children.

The match-up begins at 3:35pm at NRG Stadium.

RELATED: What the Houston Texans need to do to beat Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts
EMBED More News Videos

What to know if you're thinking about buying Houston Texans playoff tickets.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Texansentertainmentrapperfloridanfl playoffsHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Rockets-Trail Blazers Preview
TEXANS IN 60: Defense and Deshaun are keys to a Houston win
Source: Texans' WR Keke Coutee expected back against Colts
Texans playoff ticket found in Katy restaurant parking lot
More Sports
Top Stories
Community set to rally for 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes today
TEXANS IN 60: Keys to a Houston win over Colts
Texans star Hopkins dedicates $29K game check to Jazmine Barnes
Texans to honor rescuer who helped save officers from burning car
Home owner warns of new scam targeting home buyers
3 Texas City children were stabbed multiple times: Police
Man shoots brother and 2 friends at separate scenes in north Houston
2 men found shot in southwest Houston
Show More
3 dead, 4 injured in shooting at bowling alley
HPD investigating after body found floating in Ship Channel
Woman raped while in vegetative state gives birth
Texans Game Day weather
5 teenagers killed after fire erupts at 'Escape Room'
More News