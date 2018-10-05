SPORTS

2018 ALDS: 'Stros hit four homers to overpower Indians in Game 1

EMBED </>More Videos

If hitting home runs was the gameplan, then Game 1 was a flawless Astros victory.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It took a few innings, but the bats finally got going.

On the strength of four solo home runs, the Astros defeated the Indians 7-2 to take a 1-0 series lead.

The expected pitchers duel for Game 1 didn't go exactly as planned.

Justin Verlander started Game 1 and only went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while striking out seven. For Cleveland, Kluber lasted 4 2/3 innings and was hit for four earned runs, striking out just two.

Astros closer Roberto Osuna finished off the 9th inning with one hit and one strikeout to seal the win.



Alex Bregman got the party started with a solo home run in the fourth inning to give Houston a 1-0 lead. Springer and Altuve followed up by hitting back-to-back jacks in the fifth, putting the 'Stros up 4-0.

RELATED: LIFE OF THE PARTY! Meet the man who bought his entire section beer during Game 1

The Indians eventually got to Verlander for a pair of runs in the sixth, but the Astros bullpen shut Cleveland down the rest of the way, as the Astros tagged on three more runs for the win.

EMBED More News Videos

These two went to every playoff game last year and plan to do it again this year.



Gerrit Cole will start Game 2 for the Astros. Cole went 15-5 during the regular season with a 2.88 ERA.

The Indians will trot out Carlos Carrasco to start. The 31-year-old had a record of 17-10 with a 3.38 ERA.

First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 3:37 p.m. on Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBCleveland IndiansHoustonOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Chris Paul calls addition of Carmelo Anthony to Rockets a 'no-brainer'
ONE LITTLE PILL: Parents sound alarm after Rice athlete's death
Former Rice football player charged in Blain Padgett's death
Springer, Astros hit 4 HRs, down Indians 7-2 in ALDS opener
More Sports
Top Stories
Former Rice football player charged in Blain Padgett's death
How much is 7 rows worth of beer at an Astros game?
ALDS Game 1: 'Stros beat Indians 7-2 to take Game 1
Woman defends Spanish speakers being berated while shopping
HIGHWAY 90 SHOWDOWN: Dayton at Crosby Oct. 5
Good Samaritan loses leg while helping stranded motorist
Arrest in death of Rice athlete Blaine Padgett shocks former coach
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in prison over taxes
Show More
Company selling custom baby items scams more than 100 people
Fake pediatrician has preyed on children for years: Police
Which Mattress Firm locations are closing in Houston?
Man accused of shooting 7 police officers charged with murder
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
More News