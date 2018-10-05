EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4421834" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> These two went to every playoff game last year and plan to do it again this year.

It took a few innings, but the bats finally got going.On the strength of four solo home runs, the Astros defeated the Indians 7-2 to take a 1-0 series lead.The expected pitchers duel for Game 1 didn't go exactly as planned.Justin Verlander started Game 1 and only went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while striking out seven. For Cleveland, Kluber lasted 4 2/3 innings and was hit for four earned runs, striking out just two.Astros closer Roberto Osuna finished off the 9th inning with one hit and one strikeout to seal the win.Alex Bregman got the party started with a solo home run in the fourth inning to give Houston a 1-0 lead. Springer and Altuve followed up by hitting back-to-back jacks in the fifth, putting the 'Stros up 4-0.The Indians eventually got to Verlander for a pair of runs in the sixth, but the Astros bullpen shut Cleveland down the rest of the way, as the Astros tagged on three more runs for the win.Gerrit Cole will start Game 2 for the Astros. Cole went 15-5 during the regular season with a 2.88 ERA.The Indians will trot out Carlos Carrasco to start. The 31-year-old had a record of 17-10 with a 3.38 ERA.First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 3:37 p.m. on Saturday.