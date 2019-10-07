Sports

10 things to know about Houston Astros' Gerrit Cole

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros right-hander and former all-star Gerrit Cole is making a name for himself in the city.

Here are 10 things to know about Cole:

1. He's married.

2. His wife Amy was a softball player at UCLA where they met.

3. He and his wife love to cook and entertain family and friends.

4. Amy has a blog called "A Coleinary Experience."

5. His birthday is September 8, 1990.

6. His brother-in-law is Brandon Crawford of the San Francisco Giants.

7. He's been with the Astros since 2018 and he's currently making $13.5 million a year.

8. He grew up a Yankees fan because his father is from New York.

9. He is from Newport Beach, California.

10. He joined social media in 2018.

