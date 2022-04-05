2022 Houston Sports Awards Special

Athlete of the Year

College Athlete of the Year

Coach of the Year

Moment of the Year

Executive of the Year

The Insperity Inspiration Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sportsmanship of the Year Award

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10930353" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> See the Red Carpet action form the Houston Sports Awards