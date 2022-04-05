2022 Houston Sports Awards Special

The fifth annual Houston Sports Awards celebrated the city's top athletes, past and present! It commemorated and recognized the year's sports achievements, icons, performers and moments. Watch the special here and re-live all the excitement. This Year Marked The Hall Of Fame inductions of Houston sports legends Clyde Drexler, Sheryl Swoopes and Roger Clemens.
Get more information here.
The 2022 Houston Sports Awards categories are as follows:
Athlete of the Year
College Athlete of the Year
Coach of the Year
Moment of the Year
Executive of the Year
The Insperity Inspiration Award
Lifetime Achievement Award
Sportsmanship of the Year Award
College Athlete of the Year
Coach of the Year
Moment of the Year
Executive of the Year
The Insperity Inspiration Award
Lifetime Achievement Award
Sportsmanship of the Year Award
The Houston Sports Awards is proud to partner with Brothers in Arms. Brothers in Arms offers financial assistance and diversity scholarships to student athletes who are also being raised in a single parent environment. Click here to learn more.