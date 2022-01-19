Houston Sports Awards postponed 'out of abundance of caution'

In a press release, organizers stated, "The health and safety of our athletes, guests, and staff remains our top priority. Despite the change in date, the Houston Sports Awards will continue as planned and will gather Houston's top athletes, both past and present, to commemorate, celebrate and recognize the best sports achievements, sports icons, performers, and moments of the year."
The Houston Sports Authority, the group behind the ceremony, later confirmed to ABC13 that the decision to postpone was due to COVID concerns.
Award categories include: Athlete of the year, college athlete of the year, coach of the year, moment of the year, executive of the year, the insperity inspiration award, lifetime achievement award, and sportsmanship of the year award.
Nominees for athlete of the year are:
- Carlos Correa, shortstop for the Houston Astros
- Yuli Gurriel , first baseman for the Houston Astros
- Kyle Tucker, outfielder for the Houston Astros
- Simon Biles, American gymnast