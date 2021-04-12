houston sports awards

2021 Houston Sports Awards Special

The fourth annual Houston Sports Awards celebrated the city's legends, the year's top athletes, unforgettable moments and, of course, the 2021 Hall of Fame Class presented by PNC Bank with a full day of outdoor events at the Carlton Woods Fazio Course. The 2021 event was held in conjunction with the Brothers In Arms Celebrity Golf Tournament, and the Champions Tour's Insperity Invitational. The inaugural celebrity golf tournament kicked off the day of celebration, which concluded with the star-studded Houston Sports Awards gala. Get more information here.

Watch the Hall Of Fame Inductions of Houston sports legends, Andre Johnson, Craig Biggio and more. Plus see which Houston sports icons and moments will earn awards this year! The 2021 Houston Sports Awards categories are as follows:
Moment of the Year

Insperity inspiration Award

Sportsmanship Award

Lifetime Achievement Award


