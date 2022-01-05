Whataburger debuts new signature condiment 'Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2'

It's HERE! Introducing the all-new Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2! This new batch won’t last long, so get it while you can – your fries will thank you. pic.twitter.com/m3B1liMU4O — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) January 3, 2022

Texas' favorite fast food chain has added a new, spicy player to its lineup of signature condiments... but only for a short time.Whataburger fans know and love Fancy Ketchup and Spicy Ketchup, but now it's time to prepare your taste buds for the brand-new "Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2."The company says the condiment gets its distinctive flavor from a combination of Whataburger's signature Fancy Ketchup, a hot sauce made from arbol and piquin peppers, and a blend of signature spices.Whataburger says the new sauce is a spicier, more complex take on a classic.The fast food chain says Batch #2 is only available for a short time.