Whataburger debuts new signature condiment 'Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2'

Whataburger debuts limited-time, spicier Spicy Ketchup

Texas' favorite fast food chain has added a new, spicy player to its lineup of signature condiments... but only for a short time.

Whataburger fans know and love Fancy Ketchup and Spicy Ketchup, but now it's time to prepare your taste buds for the brand-new "Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2."



The company says the condiment gets its distinctive flavor from a combination of Whataburger's signature Fancy Ketchup, a hot sauce made from arbol and piquin peppers, and a blend of signature spices.

Whataburger says the new sauce is a spicier, more complex take on a classic.

The fast food chain says Batch #2 is only available for a short time.

