Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott sets date for special legislative session on voting bill

By CASSANDRA POLLOCK, THE TEXAS TRIBUNE
EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Abbott sets date for special legislative session on voting bill

AUSTIN, Texas -- Gov. Greg Abbott has set a special session of the Texas Legislature starting July 8, his office announced Tuesday.

Abbott's office did not specify what legislative priorities will be included on the special session agenda and said in an advisory that such items "will be announced prior to the convening of the special session."

The video below is from a one-on-one interview with Abbott published on June 3, 2021, regarding the failed voting bill.


EMBED More News Videos

Watch Gov. Greg Abbott speak about criticism behind failed voting bill, possible future sessions and the prevention of another power grid failure.



READ ALSO: Texas' GOP leadership already at odds over plans for special legislative session

Abbott has already said that he plans to ask state lawmakers to work on two priority elections and bail bills that died in the final hours of the regular legislative session after House Democrats walked out of the chamber. More recently, Abbott has said the agenda for the Legislature's overtime round will also include further restricting in schools the teaching of critical race theory, which refers to an academic discipline that views race as a social construct.

READ ALSO: Special session required in order for Senate Bill 7 to pass

Lawmakers were already expected to return to the Legislature this calendar year for a special session focused on redrawing the state's political maps and doling out billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

But after Abbott's elections and bail priority bills died in May, the governor said he would call lawmakers back to work on that legislation as well as a host of other issues. The special session focused on redistricting and the coronavirus recovery funding, he has said, will happen sometime in September or October.

READ ALSO: Senate Bill 7 faces fight ahead of special legislative session
EMBED More News Videos

Lawmakers are waiting for the call to head back to Austin after Gov. Greg Abbott announced he will hold special session of the legislature regarding the 'Election Integrity' bill. A large group of Democrats walked out of the House chamber Sunday and broke quorum, making it impossible to vote on the bill. What happens next? ABC13's Tom Abrahams has the latest.



The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsaustinaustin countytexas politicslegislationtexas newsgreg abbottstate politicsabbottpoliticstexas tribune
TEXAS TRIBUNE
TX House committee to investigate schools' books on race, sexuality
Abbott signs law restricting transgender student-athletes
Delta-8 in Texas remains classified as 'illegal'
What to know about 8 proposed amendments on Texas ballot
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News