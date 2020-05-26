community strong

NASA Flight Director talks about Wednesday's historic SpaceX launch

By
HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- Tomorrow could be the first time in nine years anybody has launched into orbit from American soil and the first time ever a commercially owned and operated vehicle will take them there.

"There's kind of a nervous energy," explained Flight Director Zebulon "Zeb" Scoville. "It's like the couple days before Christmas or before a big job interview."

Scoville is the lead NASA flight director for tomorrow's mission. He's been working with SpaceX teams since 2015, and expects the partnership will continue.

"The blueprint that this establishes is exactly what's going to be applicable for the future missions going to the moon," he explained.

No matter what happens next, Houston is sure to play a major role.

All human spaceflight goes through Johnson Space Center, and astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley live nearby.

"Bob and Doug live from where I'm standing right now, couple miles away," Scoville said. "I know that they have yard signs all around their neighborhood with the neighborhoods wishing them well."

Behnken and Hurley have been in quarantine, which is normal when you're launching into space.

But, now, those in Mission Control are following new safety procedures due to COVID19.

"I have actually quarantined myself on site at Johnson Space Center in an old building that actually used to be used to quarantine crew members before they would launch to the space station," Scoville said.

And, even as Crew Dragon heads into orbit, Scoville will also be working his regular shift at the Johnston Space Center, continuing to direct and monitor the International Space Station on a historic day.

"This is your space program. And we are fulfilling the wishes and the aspirations of this country to really go explore boldly, go explore often, and really accomplish what we can as a human race," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyhoustonrocket launchspacexnasacommunity strongspacejohnson space centerkennedy space center
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
Former Miss Texas using love for fashion to help arthritis nonprofits
Teen celebrates graduation in the most H-town way
Drive-in, park, and get your diploma!
Graduation parade celebrates students' last day of kindergarten
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who died during police incident had Houston ties
Gov. Abbott addresses occupancy citations for violators
List of businesses set to reopen this week in Texas
Church could be evicted for helping feed families in need
DWI numbers rising quickly as Houston reopens
Here's when a round of storms could impact us Wednesday
Heads up: Your stimulus payment could come in plain envelope
Show More
Physicians struggle to stay afloat due to COVID-19 fears
Possible DWI suspect on parole kills 2 during chase, deputies say
Brisket, ground beef slapped with new purchase limits at H-E-B
HPD officer recovering from COVID-19 breathing on his own
KFC testing out new fried chicken sandwich
More TOP STORIES News