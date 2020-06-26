Science

NASA Astronauts perform spacewalk aboard the International Space Station

HOUSTON, Texas -- Change the batteries.

It's a task that sounds simple enough, unless you're floating in outer space.

Astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken suited up and left the confines of the International Space Station to replace aging nickel-hydrogen batteries.

The operation is expected to take as long as seven hours to complete. The batteries are part of the power system that's fed by eight solar arrays attached to the ISS.

Behnken arrived at the station on May 31 along with Doug Hurley aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon. Cassidy is the commander of Expedition 63 and arrived in April.

Another spacewalk is planned for July 1.

The astronauts lifted off atop a Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday, becoming the first to leave U.S. soil for space in nine years.

SpaceX became the first private company to launch people into orbit, a feat achieved previously by only three governments: the U.S., Russia and China.

EMBED More News Videos

Welcome aboard! NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are now at their new home for the next few months.



RELATED: LIFTOFF! SpaceX Falcon 9 departs the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the SpaceX Falcon 9, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule, lift off.



Associated Press writers Jill Colvin and Mike Schneider in Cape Canaveral, Fla., contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencehoustonspacexelon musknasaspaceinternational space stationjohnson space centerkennedy space center
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Godzilla Dust Cloud' blankets Houston, air quality impacted
Nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Texas
Dust moves in, when will it leave?
ABC13's Morning News for June 26, 2020
Two men killed in separate Midtown homicides overnight
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
Macy's announces it will layoff 3,900 workers
Show More
Free streaming services to keep you entertained
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Digital Deal of the Day
'Pose' stars tackle anti-trans violence in ABC13 town hall
'Pose' star Hailie Sahar breaks silence about molestation
More TOP STORIES News