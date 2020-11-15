Space Center Houston Galaxy Lights launches tonight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Space Center Houston is set to launch the holiday season with its popular Galaxy Lights event Sunday night.
It will debut with a watch part for the SpaceX Dragon launch to the International Space Station. Liftoff is scheduled for 6:27 p.m. from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Galaxy Lights features an interactive light display, equipped with learning stations and outdoor SpaceX Falcon 9 exhibits.
This year, Space Center Houston is expanding and including new outdoor and indoor experiences.
The new outdoor path offers guests a walk through a 200-foot LED light tunnel made of more than 250,000 lights synchronized to festive holiday music.
Since the thought of snow is almost foreign to Houstonians, guests will be able to appreciate snowflakes falling onto a massive projection wall and the occasional snowfall.
The space-themed light show runs through Jan. 3.
Tickets are available online for $19.95. If you're a member, you can snag a ticket for the reduced price of $15.95 and children 3 and younger get free admission.
