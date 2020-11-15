Society

Space Center Houston Galaxy Lights launches tonight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Space Center Houston is set to launch the holiday season with its popular Galaxy Lights event Sunday night.

It will debut with a watch part for the SpaceX Dragon launch to the International Space Station. Liftoff is scheduled for 6:27 p.m. from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

SEE RELATED: Watch the SpaceX Crew Dragon launch live today

Galaxy Lights features an interactive light display, equipped with learning stations and outdoor SpaceX Falcon 9 exhibits.

This year, Space Center Houston is expanding and including new outdoor and indoor experiences.

The new outdoor path offers guests a walk through a 200-foot LED light tunnel made of more than 250,000 lights synchronized to festive holiday music.

Since the thought of snow is almost foreign to Houstonians, guests will be able to appreciate snowflakes falling onto a massive projection wall and the occasional snowfall.

The space-themed light show runs through Jan. 3.

Tickets are available online for $19.95. If you're a member, you can snag a ticket for the reduced price of $15.95 and children 3 and younger get free admission.

SEE RELATED STORIES:

Marriot Marquis goes bright with winter lights event

Sugar Land Holiday Lights 2020 returns to Constellation Field later this month
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonspacexrocketholiday lightsnasachristmas treesnowchristmassciencelights festivaljohnson space centerkennedy space center
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Violent weekend across Houston as shootings erupt across city
Fake cops get away with gaming machines from SE Houston store
'Famines of biblical proportions' feared in 2021
Trump admits Biden won election for the 1st time, then reverses it
1 dead in Gulf Freeway feeder road crash
Cold front makes its way through southeast Texas
Texans take on Cleveland Browns in Week 10 action
Show More
No refund after COVID-19 cancels concert so family Turns to Ted
2 shot in SE Houston apartment parking lot
El Paso Co.'s shutdown of nonessential businesses halted
Egypt unveils discovery of ancient coffins, some with mummies inside
Obama memoir confronts role his presidency played in Trump's rise
More TOP STORIES News