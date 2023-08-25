As Rafael Antonio Hernandez Gonzalez remains on the run for murder, Houston police are accusing him of another killing - one involving his daughter.

Search intensifies for 42-year-old Houston man accused of killing his boss, his adult daughter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police already revealed earlier this week that they were looking for a 42-year-old man accused of gunning down a victim last week.

But detectives revealed on Friday that Rafael Antonio Hernandez Gonzalez may have left one other person dead in his wake - his own daughter.

Gonzalez has been charged with capital murder based on HPD learning that he allegedly killed 21-year-old Wendy Guadalupe Guzman just an hour before 45-year-old Josue Geovanni Argueta Giron lost his life on Friday, Aug. 18.

Police first publicized information about Argueta Giron's killing on Monday. According to detectives, the victim was shot to death in the garage of his residence in the 10200 block of Grove Glen Drive as he was loading tools into his SUV for work at about 6:35 a.m.

Police identified Gonzalez as the suspect after finding out he was the victim's employee and they were known to each other for many years.

The new information released Friday adds Guzman's death to Gonzalez's alleged crime spree.

According to police, Guzman was shot to death inside the apartment she shares with her father in the 10200 block of West Bellfort, at about 5:45 a.m. She too was getting ready for work.

Investigators believed Gonzalez took off from the West Bellfort and Grove Glen scenes in a GMC Yukon, which has since been recovered.

As of Friday afternoon, Gonzalez, who also goes by "Rafa," has not been arrested. Police describe him as 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 160 pounds in weight. They also believe he may have shaved his head to change his appearance.

Gonzalez's photo was released along with the new information.

Police urge anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts to contact Houston police's Homicide Division at 713-308-5600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

