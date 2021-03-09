southwest airlines

Southwest Airlines offering flights as low as $49

Southwest Airlines launched a spring fare sale Tuesday with fares as low as $49 one-way. The fare sale runs through March 19. The travel dates are from March 30 through June 30, 2021.

You can fly within the continental U.S., but also to San Juan, Puerto Rico and international travel as well.

A $49 one-way, nonstop flight between Houston and New Orleans is one of the low fares being offered. You can look up flights on Southwest's website.

Seats, days, and markets are limited. Blackout dates and 21-day advance purchase requirements apply. Southwest reminds customers there are no change fees (fare difference may apply), no cancellation fees, and bags fly free (first and second checked bags, weight and size limits apply).

Keep in mind there are special procedures for international travel and some places have entry requirements, including requiring visitors to quarantine. All international air passengers (aged 2 years or older) traveling to the U.S., regardless of vaccination or antibody status, are required to show a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19.

Federal law requires everyone to wear a mask at all times in the airport and throughout the flight, including during boarding and deplaning.

