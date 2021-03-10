Video shows crowded, maskless party at South Padre Island for spring break

Video from South Padre Island shows some beach parties already underway, with many of the participants opting to go maskless.
Critics of Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to end the mandate point to the parties as examples of the post-restriction COVID-19 risks.
One video shows a party outside Clayton's Beach Bar and Grill.
The bar says it is not requiring patrons to wear masks, leaving the decision up to customers if they want to wear one or not.
Texans can expect to see more crowded bars and beaches as even more students go on spring break next week.
