Video shows crowded, maskless party at South Padre Island for spring break

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and the statewide mask mandate comes right in time for spring break.

Video from South Padre Island shows some beach parties already underway, with many of the participants opting to go maskless.

Critics of Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to end the mandate point to the parties as examples of the post-restriction COVID-19 risks.

One video shows a party outside Clayton's Beach Bar and Grill.

The bar says it is not requiring patrons to wear masks, leaving the decision up to customers if they want to wear one or not.

Texans can expect to see more crowded bars and beaches as even more students go on spring break next week.

California university will pay students to avoid traveling for spring break
UC Davis says it will pay students who do not travel for spring break amid the coronavirus.


Texas A&M cutting spring break short, opting for 3-day weekend
This is what some schools are doing to help deter college students from traveling during spring break.

