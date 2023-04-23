Security guard shot while patrolling apartment complex on golf cart in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a security guard was shot on Sunday while patrolling an apartment complex in southwest Houston, according to police.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said the shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the South Oaks Apartments.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found the security guard with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

An officer rendered aid and used a tourniquet until the Houston Fire Department transported him to the hospital, where he's expected to survive.

Investigators said the guard was sitting in a golf cart and talking to some residents of the apartment when they heard gunshots coming from the other side of the parking lot.

Moments later, more shots were fired, and the man was struck.

"We're trying to determine who the intended target was," Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said. "Speaking with some of the residents here, it's believed that it is one of the residents who lives here who saw another person. In the past, they had issues. "

Police said although witnesses didn't see the resident with a gun, they saw him running to his apartment after the shooting.

Investigators said that the resident was not at his apartment when they tried to follow up on the witness's statement.

Officers recovered shell casings at the scene and said they were looking into surveillance video.