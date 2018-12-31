Son sues father for wrongful death of mother

EMBED </>More Videos

Dylan is suing his father in the wrongful death of his mother.

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) --
Johnny Eugene Oliphant is charged with murder for the December 2016 shooting of his wife, Gina. Now his son is suing him as well.

The couple had two sons together, Dylan and Dustin.

Although Oliphant is currently out on bond and awaiting trial, one of his two sons is suing for wrongful death of his mother.

Dylan Oliphant, who now goes by Dylan Riccio, filed a lawsuit against his father on Dec. 19, 2018.

Dylan was Gina's youngest son and he claims he was her best friend. His relationship with his mother was extremely close and her loss has "wreaked absolute havoc in his life," according to the court filing.

Gina was described as being Dylan's rock -- providing emotional support, love, advice and financial assistance.

Dylan's lawsuit claims his parents had a rocky marriage and attempted to divorce a year before Gina's murder.

Oliphant is accused of shooting Gina in the head during a fight after taking sleeping pills with alcohol, then calling 911. He reportedly told the emergency operator, "I guess I won that one."

Dylan is seeking damages for financial losses including an expected inheritance, along with mental anguish, emotional pain and suffering.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
father chargedmother attackedlawsuittrialsLa Marque
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Search for clues after 7-year-old shot while leaving Walmart
Mom says daughter's killing near Walmart random and intentional
Score a free ride home on New Year's Eve
What the Texans should do to beat Andrew Luck and the Colts
Kid-friendly NYE celebrations to ring in 2019 before midnight
What new Texas laws are in store for 2019?
One police department offers to test meth for Zika
Federal workers suing Trump White House over government shutdown
Show More
'Tipsy Tow' offers free towing on New Year's Eve
Fitzgerald's to close after 42 years with farewell NYE show
Boy, 4, hospitalized after swallowing magnets from gift
Today marks Ed Emmett's last day as Harris County judge
Woman killed at apartment may have struggled with attacker
More News