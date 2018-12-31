Johnny Eugene Oliphant is charged with murder for the December 2016 shooting of his wife, Gina. Now his son is suing him as well.The couple had two sons together, Dylan and Dustin.Although Oliphant is currently out on bond and awaiting trial, one of his two sons is suing for wrongful death of his mother.Dylan Oliphant, who now goes by Dylan Riccio, filed a lawsuit against his father on Dec. 19, 2018.Dylan was Gina's youngest son and he claims he was her best friend. His relationship with his mother was extremely close and her loss has "wreaked absolute havoc in his life," according to the court filing.Gina was described as being Dylan's rock -- providing emotional support, love, advice and financial assistance.Dylan's lawsuit claims his parents had a rocky marriage and attempted to divorce a year before Gina's murder.Oliphant is accused of shooting Gina in the head during a fight after taking sleeping pills with alcohol, then calling 911. He reportedly told the emergency operator, "I guess I won that one."Dylan is seeking damages for financial losses including an expected inheritance, along with mental anguish, emotional pain and suffering.