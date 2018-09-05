Calling all Texas musicians! The people behind the "Don't Mess with Texas" campaign are looking for you!The advertisers are searching for a new tune to promote its anti-littering campaign.TxDOT just announced the "Don't Mess with Texas" original song contest. It's open to Texas residents ages 18 and up.Contest organizers will collect 30-second entries through October 10 and then the public will have a chance to vote on its favorites.Two winners, one in English and one in Spanish, will get the chance to be featured in a TV spot.The winners will also get a Gibson guitar and an appearance at an iHeart Radio Station music lounge to perform their song.For more information and to enter,