AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --Calling all Texas musicians! The people behind the "Don't Mess with Texas" campaign are looking for you!
The advertisers are searching for a new tune to promote its anti-littering campaign.
TxDOT just announced the "Don't Mess with Texas" original song contest. It's open to Texas residents ages 18 and up.
Contest organizers will collect 30-second entries through October 10 and then the public will have a chance to vote on its favorites.
Two winners, one in English and one in Spanish, will get the chance to be featured in a TV spot.
The winners will also get a Gibson guitar and an appearance at an iHeart Radio Station music lounge to perform their song.
For more information and to enter, visit the "Don't Mess with Texas" Song Search website.