A young boy in Idaho is gaining national attention for this photo.It shows Jack Le-Breck, who's a fifth grader, lying on the ground and making sure no part of the American flag touches the ground.The woman who took the photo says two boys were taking down the school's flag last week and were struggling to fold it.The flag almost scraped the ground and that's when Jack decided to lay underneath it to protect it.The woman shared the photo on Facebook, where many applauded Jack.