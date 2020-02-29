Society

WWII vet celebrates his 100th and 25th birthday this leap year

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jim Cordell is almost 100 years old, but he's only celebrated his birthday on the actual day 25 times in his life.

The World War II veteran was born on Feb. 29, 1920, making him a leap-year baby.

His life story is rich in detail, experiences, and family. Cordell served his country in the Navy, held a successful career in oil and gas and even competed in the Senior Olympics. He excelled at pole vaulting and high jumping.

ABC13 sat down with Cordell and asked him for his best advice.

"Never give up. Keep active. Enjoy your life doing things in an active way," said Cordell. "It's been a hell of a good life, man. All 100. Some of them, tough. All 100 have been good."

He credited God and good genes for his long life.

Family and friends from across the country plan to travel to Houston for Cordell's 100th birthday celebration.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonbirthdayleap dayveterans100 yearsgood newsfeel goodveteran
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas has 11 COVID-19 coronavirus cases, CDC says
Man found shot to death at his home near Katy
Houston's boil water notice extended into weekend
Water main had 20 years of service life left when it burst
Katy ISD budget reduced due to payment to former superintendent
Warmer weekend, strong storms next week
ABC News poll: Sanders has best chance of defeating Trump
Show More
Bring your pet with you to this Memorial area restaurant
Over 200 animals rescued from Katy home
2 women placed in handcuffs after trying to leave Walmart
Esports team prepares for first-ever Houston tournament
What to do after boil water order lifted
More TOP STORIES News