SAN DIEGO -- We all know housing in California is expensive, but a shed in San Diego is taking things to the next level, boasting a rental price of more than $1,000 a month.
The 200-square-foot backyard studio has plumbing, a wall air conditioner, new laminate flooring and a kitchenette - but parking is not included.
It's also about $300 cheaper than most studios in the area, but neighbors are still shocked by the price.
"I was amazed that it was going for that much money," one resident said.
A prior tenant actually paid $1,100 a month for two years.
Would you pay $1,050 to rent a shed in a San Diego backyard?
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More