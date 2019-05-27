World War II vet performs chilling national anthem on harmonica

Pete DuPre is also known as "Harmonica Pete." The veteran served as a medic during the war and treated wounded service members all over Europe.
RELATED: Soldier places flag during Memorial Day event through storm in 'jaw-dropping' display of 'discipline and dedication to duty'
His performance before the US Women's soccer match moved many to tears. The US team went on to defeat Mexico, securing their spot in next month's FIFA World Cup.
RELATED: Veterans remind community of true meaning of Memorial Day