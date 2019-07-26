Society

Women rank kindness as No. 1 quality they want in partner

By ABC7.com staff
We finally know what women want, and it's apparently not to be treated like garbage.

A new survey found almost 90% of women ranked kindness as the No. 1 quality they wanted in their lover, followed closely by supportiveness, intelligence and confidence.

While attractiveness did not top the list, more than 90% of women said they want a partner who is taller than them.

The survey polled more than 64,000 people in 180 countries.
