Society

Woman with viral 'F Trump' sticker on truck gets fraud charges dropped

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly three years after making headlines for a controversial sign about President Donald Trump, charges against a Fort Bend County woman have been dropped.

Karen Fonseca had a decal on her pickup truck in 2017 that read, "F-U Trump" and "F-U for voting for him."

READ MORE: F-TRUMP: Couple at odds with Fort Bend County sheriff over anti-Trump sticker

She was arrested for felony fraudulent use of identifying information, which prosecutors said, at the time, was unrelated to the issue with the truck.

EMBED More News Videos

Court documents reveal new information in F-Trump sticker case.



Fonseca's charges were dismissed last week. According to court documents, she is required to make full restitution to the victim.

In 2017, Fonseca told ABC13 her family was expressing their First Amendment rights and voicing their dissatisfaction with President Trump.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls wrote a Facebook post at the time saying he had "received numerous calls regarding the offensive display on this truck as it is often seen along FM 359."

During a press conference, Nehls said he had no regrets about the controversial Facebook post.

RELATED STORIES:
Related topics:
societyrichmondarrestcontroversial artcharges dismissedpoliticspresident donald trumpviraltrucks
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston explosion: Electrical spark may have triggered blast
Mother of all traffic jams coming this weekend to West Loop at 59
Sunshine returns late today, major weather change next week
Woman struck helping stranded driver taken off life support
Senate rejects allowing witnesses in Trump impeachment trial
US airlines suspend China flights amid coronavirus concerns
Man in gas mask panics passengers on flight to Houston
Show More
Video released of missing University of St. Thomas student
Man steals Pasadena police SUV and crashes it into ditch
LOOK BACK: Texas pom-pom mom murder for hire case
Beware, drivers! Flipped truck blocking East 610 Loop
Bellaire HS murder suspect to stay in custody
More TOP STORIES News