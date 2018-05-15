SOCIETY

Petco names Dickinson woman 'Unsung Hero' for heroic acts of rescue during Hurricane Harvey

A Dickinson woman is being honored by Petco for her heroic actions in helping save hundreds of animals in the midst of Hurricane Harvey. (KTRK)

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Dickinson woman is being honored by Petco for her heroic actions in helping save hundreds of animals in the midst of Hurricane Harvey.

The company named Sarah Saunders of Bayou Animals Services an unsung hero.

During the storm, Saunders along with Bayou Animal Services housed and took care of more than 500 animals.

Saunders is one of six others to receive the award from across the country.

For her work in saving these animals, Saunders was recognized with a $10,000 grant.

Out of the six finalists, only one, by popular vote, will be named Unsung Hero of the year and will receive an additional $25,000 towards their work.

Voters have until May 25th to cast their votes for Sara Saunders.
