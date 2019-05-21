Society

8-year-old girl with Autism mocked by woman during a screening of 'Dumbo' in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas City family said a woman mocked their daughter with special needs during a screening of "Dumbo."

The family captured part of the confrontation on camera inside the Webster movie theater.

"The kid is whooping continually," said the unidentified woman. "You don't bring a kid that goes 'Whoop, whoop, whoop,' every other minute to the movie. I'm leaving. You ruined the movie.'"

Nina Vasquez said her 8-year-old daughter Maci Campbell is diagnosed with autism.

Vasquez said Maci is a second grader who loves Starbucks, the Ninja Turtles, and chocolate milk.

Vasquez told ABC13 Eyewitness News that Maci, along with other students from Heights Elementary, attended the 9 a.m. showing of 'Dumbo' last Tuesday. She said it was a field trip that turned into a disappointing experience.

Eyewitness News is blurring the woman's face in the video since we haven't been able to reach her regarding the situation.

"Educate yourself. Educate yourself before you attack someone," said Vasquez. "This lady came out of nowhere and said, 'Can you please shut her up?'"

Vasquez said she wanted to share her story with ABC13 to tell the world, "Be patient. Be kind if you encounter a child with special needs."

Vasquez said the woman should have just asked her about her daughter.

