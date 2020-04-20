Willie Nelson celebrates 4/20 with star-studded livestream

Texas music icon Willie Nelson is celebrating big for today's unofficial holiday.
Today is April 20, a common holiday for marijuana users across the globe.
The known marijuana enthusiast is celebrating big with a four hour and 20 minute long star studded livestream dedicated to "celebrating cannabis in an entertaining and educational environment."
The "Come and Toke it" livestream will feature artists, chefs, comedians, and more. Some of the more notable celebrities on the list include Kacey Musgraves, Billie Ray Cyrus, Beto O'Rourke, and many more!
The livestream is in support of the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit coalition of cannabis industry leaders, executives, and artists dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry.
The special event will begin on April 20 at 4:30 p.m. CST on Luck Reunion's Facebook page and Twitch profile.
For more information, visit luckreunion.com.
This livestream comes as many 4/20 fans were disappointed by the cancellation of celebratory events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In states, where recreational pot is legal, dispensaries say they saw business pick up as soon as stay-at-home orders started.
However, they now say business is drying up with more people losing their jobs.
They worry they may not receive small business loans since marijuana remains illegal on the federal level.
